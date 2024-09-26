Muscat: The Environment Department of South al Sharqiyah Governorate has organised the ‘Environmental Sanitation’ initiative, aimed at enhancing cleanliness across various locations.

This large-scale effort includes extensive cleaning campaign, focusing on valleys and residential areas. With the involvement of several government bodies, private entities, and a diverse range of volunteers from different age groups, the initiative is steadily making strides in improving public hygiene.

Engineer Saeed bin Nasser al Abdali, Director of the Environment Department, stated that the initiative aligns with the governorate's vision to establish a healthier environment that complies with sustainable development goals.

He highlighted the importance of these campaigns in not only enhancing the visual appeal of neighborhoods but also in mitigating the harmful effects of pollution on both wildlife and water resources.

Al Abdali further emphasised the pressing issue of plastic waste, referring to it as a “silent disaster.” He underscored the importance of finding alternatives to plastic and fostering an ecosystem that promotes recycling. This initiative also seeks to inspire partnerships across various sectors—nationally, regionally, and internationally—reinforcing the belief that collaborative efforts are essential for long-term success in addressing environmental challenges.

Al Abdali praised the ongoing collaboration between institutions, recognising it as a key factor in achieving the initiative’s objectives.

The project’s ultimate goal is to foster a clean and sustainable environment by reducing waste and minimising environmental pollutants that could impact the health of local communities.

Additionally, it aims to raise public awareness of the significance of environmental stewardship and natural resource preservation.

Volunteers like Abdullah al Muqimi expressed pride in contributing to such a vital cause.

“This initiative responds to the urgent need to improve the ecological situation in the region,” he said, further stressing the importance of community engagement in environmental conservation. Khalid al Balushi, another participant, also emphasised his commitment to preserving Oman’s clean and healthy environment, and to elevating environmental awareness within the local community.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).