Muscat: In a concerted effort to promote sustainability and boost environmental awareness, the Environment Authority (EA) on Sunday launched a ‘Zero Waste’ event, which will run until Tuesday.

The initiative, taken in collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), aims to foster sustainable practices across the community and aligns with Oman Vision 2040.

The event brought together a wide range of governmental and private organisations, including be’ah and Vodafone, alongside academic institutions and youth groups. Their collective efforts seek to promote environmental stewardship and sustainable development.

The event – held to mark World Zero Waste Day, which falls on March 30 – highlights key environmental issues such as waste reduction, recycling, and environmental innovation. The United Nations General Assembly adopted the day in 2022, to inspire global action toward zero waste practices.

The programme features various exhibitions, workshops, and initiatives aimed at encouraging active participation in reducing waste, recycling, and fostering green innovations. Eng Mohammed bin Saif al Kalbani, Director General of Environmental Affairs at EA, said that Oman’s commitment to environmental sustainability is deeply embedded in the country’s development framework.

“Oman is focused on safeguarding ecosystems, combating pollution, and ensuring environmental safety through policies and regulations that promote sustainable practices, including integrated waste management and recycling,” he stated.

“This event reflects our ongoing commitment to raising environmental awareness and inspiring individuals and institutions to adopt zero waste principles to help achieve a more sustainable future.”

The event is an important step towards reinforcing the values of environmental sustainability in Oman, encouraging both the public and private sectors to contribute to the nation’s long-term ecological goals.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

