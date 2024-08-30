Riyadh: The National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification (NCVC) announced the start of accepting applications for seasonal investments in national parks within Riyadh region.

These opportunities are open to public- and private-sector investors, aiming to achieve environmental, social, and economic sustainability.



The NCVC specified that the parks targeted by these investment opportunities include Thadiq National Park, Saad National Park, Al-Ghat, Jabala, and Aba Samri Park.



The available investment projects encompass activities such as camping, caravans, restaurants and cafes, temporary sports clubs, and paragliding.

The NCVC invites individuals, institutions, and government entities interested in investing to submit their applications electronically. Required details include the applicant's name, contact number, institution name, type of activity to be conducted, and the desired park.

Applications should be sent via email to Invest@ncvc.gov.sa.