DUBAI -- Ahmed Baba Ahmed, Assistant Director-General of the National Civil Aviation Agency of Mauritania, said developing countries must find funding sources for alternative energy projects in the aviation sector, and exchange modern technologies in this regard.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the third day of the third International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels (CAAF/3), Ahmed highlighted the readiness of various global financing agencies to support these projects, stressing the need for such projects to be managed by the developing countries of origin of alternative energy sources so that they can export the final products.

He then highlighted the vital contribution of the private sector to funding projects related to sustainable aviation fuels and other alternative fuel options, noting the capacity of the private sector in developing countries to invest significantly in alternative aviation fuels.

He also expressed the global private sector’s enthusiasm for investing in this sector and providing the required financing for alternative energy production projects, which can help mitigate and reduce carbon emissions.

Ahmed then mentioned the growing momentum in green hydrogen production across several Arab nations, noting that Mauritania currently boasts four green hydrogen projects, with the potential for further expansion in the coming years.

He also emphasised the need for Arab and African countries to adopt a proactive approach and collaborate effectively to contribute to the global objective of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and implementing comprehensive strategies to curb pollution.