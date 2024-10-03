GENEVA — Dr. Ayman Ghulam, CEO of the Saudi National Center for Meteorology (NCM), emphasized the unique opportunity to share insights, exchange ideas, and forge strong connections to directly address drought related challenges. He is leading the Saudi delegation to the Drought Resilience Conference, which began in Geneva on Monday and will conclude on Wednesday.



Dr. Ghulam chaired a session, titled "The International Drought Resilience Observatory Unveiled: Revolutionizing Global Drought Resilience," at the conference. In his speech, the NCM chief extended a warm invitation to the international scientific community for the upcoming COP16 in Riyadh, scheduled for 3-13 December 2024.



Dr. Ghulam noted that the Riyadh event will underscore the urgent need for enhanced global efforts to combat land degradation and drought, along with their social, environmental, and economic impacts. He highlighted the role of the International Drought Resilience Alliance (IDRA) as a key partner for the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) COP16.



Dr. Ghulam also serves as an advisor to the minister for this pivotal event, which is expected to be the largest and most inclusive gathering of the 197 UNCCD Parties to date. At the Geneva conference, Saudi Arabia has proposed two initiatives focused on drought for COP16: the Riyadh Global Drought Resilience Partnership and the WMO International Initiative for Early Warning of Dust and Sandstorms.



In his speech, Dr. Ghulam further highlighted NCM's key initiatives related to drought monitoring and research, including comprehensive meteorological networks and early warning systems across the Kingdom. "NCM operates a cloud seeding program to enhance rainfall in the Kingdom and conducts extensive research on climate change, dust storms, and air quality, reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s commitment to environmental leadership in mitigating drought impacts. Additionally, NCM is monitoring and evaluating droughts in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region by optimizing drought indices and correlating drought variability among the countries along with climate model simulations to project drought conditions," he added.



The Saudi delegation, including scientists, decision-makers, and planners, especially those from NCM, is actively participating in the conference. During the conference, Saudi Arabia showcased its ambitious initiatives, including the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), under the leadership of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, and the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI), which involves collaboration with 19 other countries. Supporting these initiatives is the Climate Change Center (CCC) at NCM, which conducts climate modeling studies to evaluate the potential impacts of afforestation on Saudi Arabia and the regional climates.



The conference, which features nine work-streams, will conclude in a High-Level Closing Session aimed at transforming drought resilience challenges into actionable solutions. Discussions at the conference encompasses a variety of topics, including advanced monitoring techniques, effective policy frameworks, and community engagement strategies, all designed to strengthen resilience against drought and its impacts on sectors such as agriculture, food security, water scarcity, and energy generation. This event brings together global leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore policy frameworks for enhancing resilience to drought worldwide.

