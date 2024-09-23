Gulf Capital, a leading private equity firm, has formally joined the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration (ADSFD), formalising its commitment to a sustainable finance and investment industry.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration is a voluntary membership-based initiative led by ADGM with support from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Central Bank of the UAE, and the Securities and Commodities Authority.

It is a public-private ecosystem of like-minded investors, financial institutions, government bodies, members of the academic community, and other stakeholders working together to establish a healthy sustainable finance industry.

Perfect platform

Dr Karim El Solh, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, said: "Gulf Capital aims to contribute to the development of a more sustainable global and regional financial system and Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Declaration is the perfect platform for reaching our aspirations.”

As an industry leader, Gulf Capital was the first Middle East and Africa signatory to the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) which was launched by His Majesty King Charles III, and which provides a roadmap for businesses to move towards a sustainable future by 2030.

Gulf Capital is also a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) as it incorporates Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into all its investment and ownership decisions.

Additionally, the firm was designated as an official Climate Action Supporter for the UN Conference of Parties COP28, the global climate change conference which was organised under the presidency of the UAE.

