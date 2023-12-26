The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) announced the successful conclusion of the 22nd edition of the "Clean UAE" campaign, a two-week national action programme that traversed all the emirates of the country.

Participants welcomed the campaign as an exceptional way to engage in the "Year of Sustainability" and contribute to environmental protection and preservation.

Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG, reflected on the accomplishments of the Year of Sustainability, including the pivotal COP28. She highlighted the group's commitment to environmental preservation by concluding the "Clean UAE" campaign, demonstrating that collaborative efforts pave the way for a sustainable future.

68,017 volunteers generously dedicated over 306,076 volunteering hours, collected 50,650 kg of waste, and meticulously cleaned an expansive 36.5 km of land during the campaign's activities.

Under the auspices of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the campaign commenced in Fujairah on 5th December, concluding in Dubai on 16th December after touring all the seven emirates.

Al Mar’ashi emphasised the campaign's primary goal of raising awareness about the dangers of pollution, encouraging community participation in volunteer activities to tackle environmental challenges.

She emphasised that the campaign represents a significant step towards a sustainable and clean future for generations to come.

The "Clean UAE" campaign serves as an interactive awareness and encouragement platform, conveying that environmental preservation is a collective responsibility, she added.