DUBAI: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has revealed that Dubai now has a network of over 1,270 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across the emirate.

This includes charging points provided by DEWA in collaboration with its partners from both the public and private sectors. Al Tayer affirmed that DEWA continues to advance green mobility and support Dubai’s plans to transition to environmentally friendly transport, in line with national efforts to increase the share of electric and hybrid vehicles to 50% of all vehicles on UAE roads by 2050.

“In line with the vision of the wise leadership to make Dubai a global model for smart urban development by advancing green mobility, we launched the EV Green Charger initiative in 2014, the region’s first public charging infrastructure network for electric vehicles. We continue this pioneering approach by providing innovative digital services for EV charging and encouraging private sector investment in Dubai’s green mobility infrastructure through the launch of a comprehensive licensing system for the development and operation of EV charging infrastructure across the emirate. This is especially relevant as the number of EVs in Dubai reached over 40,600 by the end of the first half of 2025. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050,” said Al Tayer.

The Regulatory Framework for EV Charging Infrastructure in Dubai and Licencing of Independent Charge Point Operators, developed by DEWA, addresses current and future requirements, ensuring that Dubai remains at the forefront of green mobility innovation.

The framework includes two tracks, as Dubai is witnessing both the direct development of public charging infrastructure by DEWA and its subsidiaries, and infrastructure development by independent charging point operators licensed by DEWA.

DEWA’s EV Green Charger network includes ultra-fast, fast, public and wall-box chargers. To further expand this infrastructure, DEWA signed an agreement with Parkin to install charging stations in prime locations managed by Parkin, enhancing the user experience.

All customers, including unregistered users, can utilise EV charging through the guest mode feature. Customers can also locate stations via DEWA’s smart app, official website and 14 other digital platforms.