KUWAI-- The 2024 United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29) kicks off on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan, bringing together heads of state and government leaders to address the escalating climate crisis and explore solutions.

COP29 would be held from November 11 to 22, uniting developed and developing nations to tackle pressing environmental challenges, with a primary focus on global warming and achieving tangible changes to create a safer planet for future generations.

The conference would be focusing on key issues, which include securing a new goal on climate finance, supporting developing countries in their efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and adapt to its current and future impacts, and accelerating the shift to clean, sustainable energy.

The discussions also include strategies for transitioning from fossil fuels to clean and sustainable energy sources, taking into account social and economic justice.

Held in Eastern Europe for the first time, COP29 aims to mobilize hundreds of billions of dollars to strengthen international climate commitments and support the transition to a climate-resilient world.

Despite ongoing efforts, progress on emission reduction has been slow since COP's establishment in 1995, with rising carbon emissions and global temperatures deepening the climate crisis, and activists argue that the pace of action remains insufficient, with major economies still delaying critical decisions.

COP29, which includes a wide participation of government representatives from all UN member states, was an important opportunity to strengthen international cooperation in tackling climate change and achieving the goals of the Paris climate agreement, amid expectations of crucial agreements such as setting an annual target for climate finance and increasing financial assistance to countries facing climate disasters.

African nations, particularly the affected by droughts and floods, were looking for support to alleviate the impacts of climate change and enhance resilience to its effects.

As first-time host of COP29, Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in steering the negotiations and encouraging ambitious action, the outcomes of the 2024 summit could be instrumental in shaping the future direction of global climate efforts.

Numerous side events would also be held, offering researchers, activists, and scientists a platform to exchange ideas, and public forums would cover diverse topics, including ocean acidification and carbon offsetting, with discussions led by international organizations and non-profit institutions.

COP remains a vital for coordinating global efforts to combat climate change, providing a platform for nations to reaffirm their commitment to the environment and foster international cooperation.

