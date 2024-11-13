BEIJING - The Belt and Road Capacity-building Seminar on Financing Mechanisms and Carbon Finance hosted by the Department of Climate Change of the Chinese Ministry of Ecology and Environment just concluded in Guangzhou.

China’s experience and resource in climate change finance and investment were shared with 21 officials and professionals from 13 countries including Pakistan, Indonesia, Brazil, Laos, Cambodia and Honduras.

According to a report from China Economic Net, "In line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, developed countries are obligated to provide financial, technical, and other forms of support to developing countries to assist them in addressing climate change.

However, developed nations have not fulfilled their commitment to provide $100 billion annually in climate finance to developing countries. In this context, organizing a seminar focused on climate finance holds significant importance, as it demonstrates China's concrete efforts in advancing South-South cooperation to combat climate change," stated Chen Zhihua, Deputy Director of the National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation.

The seminar featured lectures and field teaching on climate change, artificial intelligence, energy transition and carbon neutrality, low-altitude economy and smart transportation, carbon market development, green finance and carbon finance, etc.

According to Chen Zhihua, up to now, China has signed 53 memorandums of understanding on South-South cooperation on climate change with 42 developing countries to jointly build low-carbon demonstration zones and establish climate change mitigation and adaptation projects. 2,600 officials and professionals related to climate change from more than 120 countries have participated in training programs hosted by China.