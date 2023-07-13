A new organization, Chapter Zero Egypt, was launched on Tuesday to promote climate governance in Egyptian companies. The organization is the 27th chapter of the Climate Governance Initiative (CGI), a global network that aims to equip its members with the skills and knowledge to make addressing climate change a boardroom priority.

The Chairperson of Chapter Zero Egypt, Ahmed El Sewedy, said that the organization aims to educate company boards and executives on climate governance and climate change opportunities and challenges. He also expressed appreciation to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the CGI for their support in establishing the organization.

The EBRD is a major supporter of the CGI, and it has been working to promote climate governance in Egypt as part of its Green Economy Transition approach. The Director of EBRD Egypt, Khaled Hamza, said that corporate climate governance is a key element to help address climate change within organizations in a systemic and holistic way.

The launch of Chapter Zero Egypt is a significant step forward for climate governance in Egypt. The organization has a strong board of directors and a clear mission to accelerate climate action in Egyptian organizations. With the support of the EBRD and the CGI, Chapter Zero Egypt is well-positioned to make a real impact on the climate crisis.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

