Convened by the Saudi Ministry of Energy, CarbonCure Technologies, a global leader in carbon utilization technologies for the concrete industry, Abdullah Abdin, a specialized concrete, cement and asphalt company in Saudi Arabia, and Gulf Cryo, the leading CaaS (Carbon-as-a-Service) developer and industrial gas solutions provider in the region, have announced new agreements to integrate carbon capture and utilization technologies for construction in NEOM’s development.

These agreements build on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the Ministry of Energy and the developer of Saudi futuristic city back in January this year.

The trio will collaborate for production of lower carbon concrete that utilizes CO2 and follows Circular Carbon Economy principles.

These parties formalized their carbon utilization cooperation in Riyadh, enabled by the Saudi Ministry of Energy’s support for sustainable building materials as construction activities surge across the Kingdom.

"This agreement results from the enablement of the Ministry of Energy and many project stakeholders. We are very grateful to have Abdin as a local concrete producer partner, enabling lower carbon concrete production with CarbonCure’s technologies at its plant and utilizing Gulf Cryo CO2," remarked CarbonCure CEO Robert Niven.

"By helping to lay the foundation for more sustainable concrete material in Saudi Arabia, CarbonCure is proudly demonstrating the enormous potential to significantly reduce the embodied carbon of future construction across the Middle East and worldwide," he stated.

"With CarbonCure's technologies for sustainable concrete, Abdin will utilize captured carbon dioxide (CO2) in its concrete products, while Gulf Cryo will supply CO2 recovered from its carbon capture technologies to be injected by CarbonCure," explained Niven.

Upon injection, this CO2 immediately mineralizes and becomes permanently embedded. Even if the concrete is later demolished, it will not return to the atmosphere, said the top official.

This carbon mineralization protects the compressive strength of concrete, enabling concrete producers to reduce carbon-intensive cement content without compromising performance, he added.

CarbonCure’s technologies have been installed at Abdin's plants in NEOM, in northwest Saudi Arabia, with implementation procedures now underway across multiple projects.

CEO Tariq Abdin said: "We are honoured to partner with CarbonCure and Gulf Cryo on this groundbreaking initiative, bringing advanced carbon utilization technologies to Saudi Arabia. At Abdullah Abdin, we are dedicated to delivering sustainable, high-quality materials that support Saudi Arabia’s infrastructural growth."

"This collaboration aligns with our mission to lead in environmentally responsible construction while advancing Saudi Vision 2030. Together, we are setting new benchmarks for green building in the region," he stated.

Georgios Beretsos, Chief Commercial Officer of Gulf Cryo, said: "This project is a successful example of what the power of collaboration can yield. It is our pleasure to partner with CarbonCure and Abdin towards a shared sustainable vision."

"Our strategy at Gulf Cryo is to continuously invest and support the Kingdom’s and the region’s goals of localization and decarbonization. Such innovative solutions play an essential role in advancing these key pillars," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

