Carbon Clean, a leader in revolutionising carbon capture solutions, has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Petronas CCS Solutions (PCCSS), a subsidiary of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) to jointly collaborate and evaluate Carbon Clean’s carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology.

Under the MOU, Carbon Clean and PCCSS will collaboratively assess carbon capture technology, aiming to identify synergies and explore future collaboration opportunities.

The focus of this collaboration includes evaluating various methods of carbon capture for potential integration into different areas of Petronas’ operations. This is a strategic collaboration and a deliberate step in addressing climate change.

Carbon Clean’s breakthrough CycloneCC solution will be the primary focus of the MOU. It has the potential to reduce the total installed cost of carbon capture by up to 50 per cent compared to conventional solutions. Both companies will work together to explore and develop how the modular technology can be used for post combustion CO2 capture.

CycloneCC’s compact, modular design makes it quick to install and easy to integrate with existing operations. CycloneCC’s physical footprint occupies up to 50 per cent less space than conventional carbon capture solutions and the equipment is 10 times smaller. Rotating packed bed (RPB) technology uses centrifugal force to increase the efficiency of the carbon capture process.

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said: “Petronas has a pioneering approach to decarbonisation, viewing carbon capture as a lever to transform its business. It is turning the low-carbon energy transition into an opportunity to drive green growth. Carbon Clean is proud to support Petronas in achieving its net zero targets by providing a cost-effective approach to carbon capture. CycloneCC’s modular design enables companies to stagger their investment, adding units in line with their decarbonisation goals. We are making carbon capture logistically viable and easy to scale.”

