Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai, hours after signing a series of deals with the UAE, including port infrastructure development, linking digital payment platforms, along with an intergovernmental framework agreement on the India-Middle East Economic Corridor.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 14, 2024. Image courtesy: Nour Maatouk, ZAWYA

The corridor, which was first announced on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi last September, would connect India with Europe, extending from the Arabian Sea through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel.

A ministerial statement shared details on the framework agreement, saying: “This would build on previous understandings and cooperation on this matter and foster India and the UAE cooperation furthering regional connectivity.”

As Modi addressed the WGS, he spoke about the need for greater governance at a time when the international systems are in “disarray”.

“We are at a point in history where every government is facing challenges. Governments are now faced with the question, what approach to take moving forward,” he said.

Speaking about the need of the hour, Modi continued: “The world today needs such governments that are inclusive. The world needs such governments that are smart, are leaders in technology and innovation. Ones that are clean and transparent.”

Modi’s return to the UAE comes months after he addressed the COP28 UN Climate summit in Dubai where India launched the Green Credit Initiative to create a participatory global platform for exchange of innovative environmental programmes and instruments.

With India’s General Elections in a few months, Modi has emerged as the frontrunner to serve another term. The Indian Prime Minister spoke of the need of the hour, one of “minimum governance.”

“Digital literacy, education, and diversity has been our focus from the beginning. Social and financial inclusion has been the foundation of this government,” he said. “Today, in the realms of fintech, and digital payments we are far ahead than the rest. We have a landscape where women-led developments are being encouraged.”

He continued: “In this governance model, there is no disparity or corruption. With our saturation approach, our government-led programmes today are ensuring that no one is left behind in the race to excellence.”

(Reporting by Bindu Rai; editing by Seban Scaria)

