Head of countries, business leaders and actors will headline the high-profile World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024, which kicks off in Dubai on Monday. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Open AI CEO Sam Altman and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan are some of the personalities who will take to the stage at the summit that will discuss and explore a variety of issues.

The three-day event will be attended by over 25 state and government heads, 140 governments and over 85 international organisations, along with distinguished participation of thought leaders, experts and more than 4,000 attendees. Held under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’, the summit will discuss the future of mobility, artificial intelligence (AI) and investing in uncertain times among several other topics.

Packed programmes

The opening day will see power-packed sessions led by opening remarks by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE’s Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the WGC. The other sessions of the day will debate future economies, government creativity and effective policies. Qatar is the guest of honour on the first day.

Sam Altman and Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, will open Tuesday’s sessions with a conversation. This will be followed by discussions on Arab public administration forum, geopolitical shifts and leadership. The guest of honour of the day will be Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take to stage in the afternoon at a plenary session.

On the final day, when India is the guest of honour, Dubai Municipality head Dawoud Al Hajiri will open the sessions, followed by a conversation with Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Global health and the future of space, education and talents will be discussed before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Lt.-Gen. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, address the crowds.

Around 25 strategic reports in collaboration with global thinktanks and academic and research bodies addressing global trends across key sectors will be launched during the summit. In addition, 15 global forums focusing on strategising and future planning in vital sectors will be organised in partnership with international organisations and world tech companies to address challenges across the world.

UAE’s Invite to the world

“The World Governments Summit is the UAE’s responsible invitation to the whole world, to join the dialogue, share knowledge and invest in new ideas and creative energies that are capable of creating innovative solutions to development challenges, and meet peoples’ expectations of a good life and a better future,” said the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the UAE believes that real governments are capable of translating people’s ambitions into a sustainable reality.

“When government work is afflicted with stalling and procrastination, when it is dependent on happenstance, these are signs of the end of development, and the end of human civilisation itself. When governments fail to deliver their mission of leading and enacting change, they waive their entitlement to the present and the future; they retire from life,” he said.

