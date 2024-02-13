Education has embraced Chat GPT, and it has been one of the most transformative technologies for the sector, Open AI co-founder and CEO Sam Altman said at the World Governments Summit (WGS) in Dubai.

Altman said that the world is yet to know the potential of the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI). The feedback from the science sector is that tools such as Chat GPT had made them more productive, he said. He then told the audience to imagine the potential of all the world’s scientists being twice as productive.

In a discussion with Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s minister of state for AI, digital economy and remote work, Altman said the UAE was well placed to be part of setting up a global system to regulate AI.

“We are going to need I believe some sort of global system, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency, for what happens to the world’s most powerful AI systems.

“I think for a bunch of reasons, the UAE would be so well set up to be a leader in how to set that up.”

Altman told Al Olama that the most important thing to know about the much-anticipated latest version OpenAI model, Chat GPT 5, is: “It’s gonna be smarter.”

“The thing that I think really matters is that it’s going to be smarter – if it’s a little bit better than it’s a little bit better than everything. It’s not like that this model is going to get a little bit better, it’s because we’re going to make them all smarter, it’s going to be better across the board.”

There is a possibility for more of OpenAI’s technology to be made open source over time, he said, but the company had wanted to come up with a different model to traditional open source.

"We would like to do something helpful and new, and we’re trying to figure out what," he said.

When it comes to the potential dangers of AI development, Altman said it was not ‘killer robots’ unleashed in the streets, but a slight miscalculation leading to societal misalignment that results in things going "tremendously wrong".

On the flipside, he said: “I think things are going to go tremendously right. The reason we need to think so hard about how to deploy it so carefully, is the upside is remarkable, it’s easy to imagine how everybody has a better quality of life than they have today.

“If everybody has access to really high-quality intelligence and everybody can use those tools to create whatever they want to do, that’s pretty amazing.”

The technology is capable of allowing everyone on earth to have access to the resources of a company, to hundreds of thousands of really competent people, including AI lawyers, AI strategists and so on, he said.

“Think about what that could do,” he said. “That’s really powerful. That’s what gets us up every morning.”

To the younger generation coming of age during the development of AI, he said: “You are unbelievably lucky. You are coming of age at the best time in human history. You understand this technology. Young people are always the early adopters.”

The next generation will have their entire careers flooded with opportunities, he said, with the ability to start companies that are phenomenally more successful than what came before.

“You can do whatever you want at a time when an individual can express their individuality at will. It’s a great time,” he concluded.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Seban Scaria)

