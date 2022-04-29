DUBAI- The Dubai real estate and properties transactions valued at 6.6 billion in total during the week ending 29 April 2022. The sum of transactions was 2,259.

197 plots were sold for AED 1.15 billion, 1,628 apartments and villas were sold for AED 3.52 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Business Bay sold for AED 72.24 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 71 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 72.24 million in Business Bay in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 76 sales transactions worth AED 172.51 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 24 sales transactions worth AED 121.38 million, and Al Yufrah 2 with 15 sales transactions worth AED 21 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 576 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 307 million in Burj Khalifa, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 243 million in Business Bay.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 1.73 billion, with the highest being a land in Al Yelayiss 2, mortgaged for AED 296 million.

75 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 267 million.