ArabFinance: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation – Computer Emergency Response Team (OIC-CERT), has introduced its OIC-CERT 5G Security Platform Framework Adoption at the Gulf Information Security Expo and Conference 2022 (GISEC), according to an emailed press release.

The 5G security platform framework aims at ensuring end-to-end cybersecurity for OIC member states.

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) leg of the roll-out starts in March with a series of 5G Security Framework Workshops to be held in the OIC-CERT member countries starting with Dubai followed by Cairo.

In February, the OIC-CERT 5G Security Framework Workshop was held in Kuala Lumpur.

It is worth noting that GISEC 2022, which is considered the Arab World’s biggest cybersecurity event, took place in Dubai during the period from March 21st until March 23rd.

