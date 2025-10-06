Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Wednesday met with Amir Sayed Ahmed, his advisor for urban planning, and Bahaa El-Ghannam, executive director of the Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development, to review the latest progress in national development projects spanning agriculture, industry, livestock, and urban expansion.

According to a presidential statement, the meeting covered ongoing agricultural expansion in the “New Delta” in western Egypt, projects under way in southern governorates, and the development of the “Future of Egypt Industrial City.” Discussions also included cooperation with the ministries of agriculture and supply on developing the commodities exchange and enhancing storage capacity for key crops and strategic goods.

Al-Sisi underscored the importance of reinforcing partnerships with the private sector and attracting foreign investment as vital means to secure self-sufficiency in strategic commodities and safeguard a sustainable supply. He directed that state institutions provide full support for strategic initiatives, particularly the construction of modern grain silos. He further called for accelerating efforts to expand agricultural land, boost productivity, and modernise agricultural processing, with a focus on ensuring a fair balance between the interests of producers and consumers.

The meeting also reviewed the Authority’s role in urban development, including the construction of a new eco-city in collaboration with leading real estate developers. The project aims to advance climate-focused and environmentally sustainable investment, while complementing the state’s broader urbanisation strategy.

Al-Sisi concluded by stressing that the Future of Egypt projects represent a cornerstone of the country’s sustainable development vision on the economic, social, and environmental fronts. He called for strict adherence to implementation timelines to ensure that the projects deliver tangible results for citizens and strengthen Egypt’s long-term growth prospects.

