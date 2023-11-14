The Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip has claimed the lives of 11,240 people, including 4,630 children and 3,130 women since it began. The government media office in the besieged Strip reported that 29,000 people were also injured, 70% of whom were children.

The Israeli bombing destroyed 41,120 housing units, as well as 94 government buildings, 253 schools, 71 mosques, and 3 churches.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society denounced the false accusations of the occupation army that gunmen fired shells from inside Al-Quds Hospital and considered it a clear incitement to continue targeting and besieging the hospital in violation of international humanitarian law.

The society said that there were no gunmen inside the hospital, that no shots were fired from inside the hospital, and that everyone in the hospital was patients, their relatives, and medical staff.

The society added that its convoy, which was heading with the International Committee of the Red Cross to evacuate Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza City, had to turn back due to the dangerous situation in the Tal Al-Hawa area. It said: “The medical staff, patients, and their companions are still trapped inside the hospital without food, water, or electricity”.

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that there was no safe place in Gaza, as a result of the Israeli bombing. He said that UNRWA facilities were subjected to Israeli bombing and that ignoring the protection of civilian infrastructure, including UN facilities, hospitals, schools, shelters, and places of worship, was evidence of the level of terror that civilians in Gaza face every day.

Meanwhile, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al-Safadi said that the Israeli government crossed all red lines, and pointed out that the war did not start on October 7 and that the conflict had its roots. He said: “Hamas did not create the conflict, but the conflict created it”.

Al-Safadi stated that Israel had an interest in undermining the credibility of the Jordanian position “because it harms it,” and noted that “we will resort to all the cards and tools that can contribute to stopping the Israeli aggression on Gaza. Any attempt to displace the Palestinians towards Jordan is a declaration of war, and we will respond to it and deal with it firmly”.

On the other hand, European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU called for an immediate temporary cessation of “hostilities” and the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid.

Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said that her country’s position was clear that there must be a ceasefire and the delivery of aid to Gaza. She also expressed her support for the work of the International Criminal Court to investigate what was happening in Gaza and prevent impunity.

