Saudi Arabia’s state energy giant Aramco’s Q3 2024 net profit plummeted over 15% year-on-year (YoY) to $27.6 billion, weighed by the impact of lower crude oil prices and weakening refining margins.

Analysts had pencilled in $26.64 billion in the quarter, according to LSEG data.

On a quarterly basis, Q3 net profit fell 5%.

Total revenue for Q3 was $111.1 billion, down 2% YoY. The drop was mainly due to lower prices of crude oil and refined and chemical products, partially offset by higher volumes sold during the period.

Capital expenditure rose to $13.2 billion YoY from $11 billion, bringing year-to-date capex to $36.2 billion.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $22 billion versus $20.34 billion for the year-ago quarter, due mainly to higher operating cash flows.

Aramco paid a base dividend of $20.3 billion and has declared a performance-linked dividend of $10.8 billion for distribution in Q4.

