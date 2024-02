Indian food delivery platform Zomato reported a quarterly profit on Thursday, aided by increased demand during the men's Cricket World Cup and the festive period.

It reported a net profit of 1.38 billion rupees ($16.63 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a net loss of 3.47 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.9712 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto in Bengaluru and Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai; Editing by Sonia Cheema)