Arab Finance: Golden Textiles and Clothes Wool (Goldentex) posted a 6.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax to EGP 88.4 million in 2024, compared to EGP 82.6 million, the company stated on March 17th.

Sales surged to EGP 713.7 million last year from EGP 700 million a year earlier, with an annual growth rate of 2%.

Goldentex is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture of textile products. The company is involved in the processing and dyeing of wool, woolen blended synthetic fiber, and industrial yarn.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).