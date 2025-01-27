Cairo – Alexandria Mineral Oils Company (AMOC) posted net profits after tax valued at EGP 641.64 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, an annual decline of 2.60% from EGP 658.88 million.

The EGX-listed form recorded sales amounting to EGP 18.24 billion at the end of December 2024, higher by 27.80% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 14.27 billion, according to the financial results.

As for the standalone business, non-consolidated net profits after tax increased by 3.90% YoY to EGP 812.42 million in H1-24/25 from EGP 782.03 million. Net sales hiked by 27.40% to EGP 17.93 billion from EGP 14.07 billion.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 September, AMOC recorded 13.70% higher net profits at EGP 479.07 million, compared to EGP 421.47 million in Q1-FY23/24.

