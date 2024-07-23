DUBAI: Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) PJSC has announced a 54.2 percent net profit spike in the first half of 2024 (H1 2024) to AED1.184 billion, compared to AED768 in H1 2023. Meanwhile, the company's revenue grew 5.7 percent to AED7.174 billion, compared to AED6.787 billion in H1 2023.

In its Q2 2024 financial results report issued today, EITC announced that its net profit reached AED581 million, a 46.3 percent increase year-on-year (YoY), primarily reflecting the strong EBITDA growth of 3.2 percent YoY to AED1.6 billion. The company's revenues increased by 7.3 percent YoY to AED3.6 billion demonstrating our strong product offerings.

Key operating highlights included an uptick of 2.9 percent YoY in EITC's mobile customer base to 8.2 million subscribers, while the postpaid customer base grew by 11.3 percent YoY to 1.7 million subscribers. As for the company's fixed customer base, it rose 12.7 percent YoY to 630,000 subscribers, with net additions of 15,000 subscribers over the quarter.

Malek Al Malek, Chairman of EITC, said, “The first half of 2024 saw EITC deliver another record set of results. The management remained focused on strategy execution, delivering profitable growth in our core business and beyond and creating value for our shareholders. The company remained at the forefront of technological innovation to offer the best experience to our customers in areas including Fintech and AI."

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of EITC, said, “Our unwavering commitment to excellence, our focused strategy and efficient resource management have enabled us to deliver another strong operational and financial performance in the second quarter of the year. We have grown our subscriber base, revenues, profitability and cash generation, solidifying the stellar start we made this year. Our commercial momentum led to a strong growth in our service revenues in Q2 buoyed by significant large enterprise deals with a robust pipeline of new projects as well as the launch of new innovative consumer products."