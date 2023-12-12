Charles Hamilton, Climate Change Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, emphasised that COP28 represents a prominent event, as climate change has become an existential issue for the world, especially for the Bahamas as one of the island countries most at risk.

He said in a statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of his participation in the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), Hamilton said, "We came here knowing that we all have our challenges, but we know that if we come together, we can provide solutions that do not serve one party or the other, but rather serve everyone.”

He added, "At COP28, we saw many long-awaited initiatives and announcements, and we witnessed the official adoption of the Loss and Damage Fund on the first day. This is something that took 30 years to do, pointing out that pledges are already coming to capitalise that fund."

Underlining the critical need for action, he emphasised the importance of transforming pledges into concrete initiatives that benefit all stakeholders. He highlighted the urgent necessity of building capacity, particularly for vulnerable island nations like the Bahamas. Furthermore, he stressed the need for technical assistance, equipment procurement, and other resources to support countries in mitigating climate change and adapting to its impacts.