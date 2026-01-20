Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Economy and Planning has announced plans to launch an AI-enabled matchmaking partnership network, SUSTAIN, mainly designed to strengthen cross-sector collaboration and accelerate the delivery of sustainable development initiatives in the kingdom.

The platform's beta form will be launched later this year, said ministry officials on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting during a NextOn talk at Saudi House in Davos.

Developed in collaboration with the World Economic Forum and Bain & Company, SUSTAIN will support the kingdom in advancing its objectives related to sustainable growth, economic diversification and long-term development outcomes.

The new platform translates Saudi Arabia’s public- and private-sector co-ordination mandate into a practical national tool that enables government entities, businesses, investors, academia and civil society to identify credible partners, form trusted coalitions, and advance initiatives from planning to implementation more efficiently.

The platform addresses a key global challenge, as fragmented partnership opportunities across institutions and sectors often slow delivery and limit impact, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

