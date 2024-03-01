PHOTO
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is planning to appoint several new board members within the next month, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh; Editing by Varun H K)
The Washington Post reported on Thursday
