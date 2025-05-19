OpenAI plans to help develop a massive new data center in the United Arab Emirates that may eventually be one of the largest in the world, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The ChatGPT maker is expected to be one of the primary anchor tenants for a 5-gigawatt data center campus in Abu Dhabi, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Microsoft-backed company's participation is not yet finalized but a formal announcement may come in the near term, the report said.

OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The UAE and the United States on Thursday signed an agreement for the Gulf country to build the largest AI campus outside the U.S. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)