With generative AI becoming increasingly popular among travellers for planning and managing their trips, many travel agents are concerned about being left behind and losing clients.

A global study by RateHawk, a B2B platform for booking hotels, flights, transfers, and other travel services, found that nearly half of travel agents fear competition from AI, which they believe could eventually replace their roles.

To mark World Tourism Day, RateHawk’s study explores travel agents’ attitudes toward AI tools and shares the company’s perspective on how the industry can embrace innovation while preserving the value of human touch.

This is the final section of the ‘What Supercharges Travel Professionals’ report by RateHawk. Earlier sections provided an in-depth look at industry motivating and demotivating factors, along with the technologies that are most in demand among travel agents.

The insights are based on the survey of over 1300 respondents across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and the GCC region.

Opinions about the impact of AI on travel professionals' roles are split worldwide: though the majority of 56% believe AI will not replace them, 44% consider this a real possibility in the future.

In Asia and the GCC, it’s seen as a realistic future by 60% and 55% respectively. In contrast, the majority in Europe (58%) and Latin America (55%) do not share this belief.

Travel professionals in North America are the most sceptical, with only 20% agreeing that AI can take over their jobs.

Notably, according to RateHawk’s data, respondents in the US and Canada show the highest interest in adopting new AI personalisation tools to make their work more efficient (45%) across surveyed markets.

“This year, World Tourism Day is dedicated to the sustainable transformation of our industry, making it the perfect moment to discuss the future of travel agents as an essential part of the ecosystem,” says Astrid Kastberg, Managing Director of RateHawk. “The travel industry, valued at $10.9 trillion in 2024 by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), is going through significant changes. According to research by Kantar, 40% of global travellers have already used AI tools to plan their trips, and 62% are open to using them in the future. While this may seem concerning for travel professionals, the rise of generative AI is also driving higher expectations for personalised experiences. In fact, reports show that more than half of younger travellers want a travel agent or trusted advisor to help them plan major trips. For agents, this means that professional expertise and the human touch are becoming even more valuable as demand for customised service continues to grow.”

Interestingly, global views on AI differ depending on professionals’ industry experience. Those newer to the industry with less than 3 years of experience tend to see AI as a potential substitute, with 51% believing AI could replace them. More experienced professionals with over 15 years in the industry are less likely to feel this way, with only 40% holding this view.

“We see the future of travel as a blend of human expertise and innovative technology. That’s why RateHawk is committed to helping travel agents worldwide embrace technology as a valuable partner rather than a threat. By using AI, we develop tools that support agents behind the scenes — from intelligent rate matching and content management to hotel search, automated support, chatbots, and voice assistants that ensure booking security. These solutions empower agents to deliver more efficient, reliable, and competitive services to their clients,” says Astrid Kastberg.

“It’s encouraging that one in three travel professionals surveyed are willing to use more AI tools in their work. We believe that as long as agents continue to adapt and innovate, their skills and knowledge will remain indispensable,” Kastberg concludes.

In the previous sections of the report, RateHawk revealed that 92% of travel professionals are satisfied with their careers.

However, they face daily challenges, including intense competition, rising client expectations, and the time-consuming manual search for the best deals.

To overcome these obstacles and make their work routine more effective, 29% of travel professionals welcome greater use of technology. Beyond artificial intelligence, respondents prefer automation, advanced analytics, and mobile booking tools. -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).