Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used by international travellers to plan, book, and navigate trips, according to qualitative research by South African Tourism. Covering the US, China, India, Kenya, and the UK, the study shows AI tools like ChatGPT, Co-Pilot, and DeepSeek are helping consumers personalise itineraries and streamline travel experiences.

From planning itineraries to checking restaurant menus, travellers are relying on AI not just before trips, but also on the ground. In China, users describe AI tools as providing personalised recommendations based on prior searches.

"Because I am interested in travel, I may occasionally search for the keyword ‘travel’. Then the system may know my search preferences and occasionally recommend related bloggers to me." – Male, 25–40, single, China

"Sometimes I’ll even ask AI tools to plan my itinerary, like ‘give me a 7-day trip in Italy’ with food and art, and it gives me ideas instantly." – Female, 25–40, married with kids, China

Planning reimagined: Instant itineraries and tailored trips

In India, AI is simplifying complex holiday planning:

"It’s made my research much easier. I used ChatGPT to give me a list of hotels with good kids’ activities. It was so much easier than going through multiple hotel websites or thousands of photos.” – Female, 41–50, Married with kids, India

Travellers in the UK are using AI to estimate trip costs and maximise value for money:

"…you have the AI tools…to find an itinerary or see where you get the most value for money with ChatGPT.” – Male, 25–30, single, UK

A one-stop shop for stress-free planning

US travellers report AI significantly reduces the time and stress of trip preparation:

"You can say, 'I have this budget, and I want to go here for these many days,' and it gives you a whole outline. It saves so much time. For my Croatia trip, I had a rough itinerary in like two hours." – Female, 41–50, single, USA

Even experienced travellers see the benefit of AI as a planning companion:

"My wife tends to use ChatGPT the most…It helped us think of things we wouldn't have thought of ourselves, which saved time and effort.” – Male, 51–65, married with kids, USA

AI on the ground

In India, travellers are using AI during trips for directions, local information, and dietary-specific recommendations:

"When we are visiting any city and want quick answers instead of using Google, we use the ChatGPT app. For other purposes, we use Google Maps." – Male, 31–40, married without kids, India

The human touch remains important

Despite AI’s growing role, human feedback and peer validation remain essential:

"Instead of looking at the latest review, I start in reverse. I look for the worst ones. Also check with my office colleagues." – Male, 31–40, married with kids, India

A travel shift in progress

AI is no longer just a planning tool; it is becoming a companion that saves time, personalises experiences, and enhances decision-making. Destinations and tourism operators are being challenged to adapt to these changing behaviours. South African Tourism will update its market booklets with insights from this study in the coming months.

Source: Qualitative research conducted by South African Tourism in July 2025 across India, China, Kenya, the UK, and the USA.

