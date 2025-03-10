The Egyptian tourism industry is embracing the power of digital transformation to enhance visitor experiences and streamline operations. With its rich history and cultural heritage, Egypt can benefit significantly from artificial intelligence (AI) applications like augmented reality (AR).

However, while AI offers substantial economic potential, challenges remain in its implementation. Addressing these hurdles presents both risks and opportunities for investment and development, paving the way for a brighter future in Egypt's tourism.

AI Innovation in Egyptian Tourism

The National Council for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) recently launched the second edition of Egypt's National AI Strategy for 2025-2030. This coincides with a significant global, regional, and local surge in AI development.

By 2030, the information and communication technology (ICT) sector is projected to contribute 7.7% to Egypt's gross domestic product (GDP), with the number of AI professionals and experts anticipated to reach 30,000, according to the strategy.

As part of this digital transformation, AI integration is becoming a key factor in the evolution of several economic sectors, including tourism. Dina Samir ElWakkad, an economics instructor and economist, tells Arab Finance: “AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants improve customer satisfaction by providing 24/7 multilingual support and instant responses to inquiries.”

“Personalized recommendations also increase visitor engagement and retention, fostering tailored traveler experiences. Moreover, AI enables airlines and hotels to attract more tourists via competitive dynamic pricing.”

Meanwhile, Daria Lavender, a tourism professional, acknowledges AI’s role in making travel more convenient and accessible. “Despite AI's effectiveness in processing data and suggesting optimal solutions, the final analysis of information should still be left to humans,” she says.

“The integration of AI-powered tools such as AR, virtual reality (VR), and robotics opens new perspectives for tourism. For example, AR guides in museums and VR tours allow people to explore attractions remotely. Such technologies make travel more interactive and accessible,” Lavender highlights.

Additionally, ElWakkad notes that AI-driven predictive analytics can help tourism stakeholders forecast demand, control crowds, and allocate resources. This would enhance services in congested areas such as airports and historical sites. “Improved smart surveillance and AI-enabled security solutions provide safer travel experiences, further improving Egypt’s reputation as a tourist destination,” she adds.

AI in Egyptian Museums

Egyptian museums have already started deploying AI tools. From November 2023 to January 2024, the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) hosted the Immersive Tutankhamun Exhibition, allowing visitors to experience the golden king’s life through interactive, cutting-edge digital projections.

In November 2024, to mark the Egyptian Museum's 122nd anniversary, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities partnered with Meta to launch the "Revival". This initiative utilizes Instagram's AR filters to digitally restore artifacts at the Egyptian Museum and the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC). The goal is to enhance visitor engagement and promote digital cultural preservation.

Eman, a 32-year-old archaeology graduate and a stay-at-home mother, shares her experience with Arab Finance: “The AR experience transformed my museum visit. I gained a deeper understanding of the artifacts in an engaging and accessible way, eliminating the need for a guide. I did not miss crucial details. It felt like I was truly experiencing history.”

“As a parent, I found the AR experience fantastic for engaging children. It made learning about history fun and accessible, without boredom. My five-year-old daughter absolutely loved it, and I believe it fosters a genuine appreciation for museums and history.”

Challenges and Opportunities of AI Integration in Tourism

Integrating AI in Egypt’s tourism sector comes a number of challenges. ElWakkad clarifies, “Regardless of AI’s capabilities, multiple obstacles prevent its acceptance in Egypt’s tourism industry. One primary issue is unaffordability in AI-associated infrastructure and the overall digitization efforts, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Government grants, financial aid, and other public and private collaborations would help smaller businesses adopt AI.”

Another significant challenge is the lack of AI proficiency and basic digital skills among professionals, ElWakkad points out, adding that many companies struggle to adopt AI due to a shortage of qualified employees. This issue can be addressed by introducing AI training programs tailored to hospitality and tourism, along with specialized seminars for older employees in the sector.

Despite these challenges, ElWakkad highlights the great investment opportunities AI offers for tourism in Egypt. “Investing in smart tourism systems, including AI-based travel planning, virtual tours, and AR tours, is a major opportunity.”

“Another great investment opportunity would be the development of AI-powered mobile applications, such as travel planners and AI guide specialists,” ElWakkad adds.

The hospitality industry can also benefit from AI, as smart hotels can adopt innovations such as energy-saving automation systems, facial recognition for check-ins, and voice-controlled guest room features. Investing in AI-driven hospitality solutions can evolve Egypt into a modern tech tourism destination, according to ElWakkad.

AI and digitalization sector hold immense potential for enhancing visitor experiences and streamlining operations in Egypt's tourism. AI applications like AR are transforming the way tourists interact with historical sites and cultural artifacts, offering personalized and immersive experiences.

By embracing innovation and sustainability, Egypt can ensure a vibrant future for its tourism sector, balancing economic growth with cultural preservation.

