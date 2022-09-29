Cairo – Huawei Technologies has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Flat6Labs, MENA region's leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm, to collaborate in the Huawei Spark programme.

Launched by Huawei in cooperation with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), the programme aims at accelerating the growth of startups operating in the technology sector while adding a new value to them, according to a press release on Thursday.

The programme further aims to promote the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Egypt within the framework of Huawei’s efforts aimed at speeding up digital transformation in line with the sustainable development strategy; Egypt Vision 2030.

Under the MoU, a joint business accelerator programme for promising startups will be created, granting them free-of-charge access to Huawei’s latest technologies and providing finance and investment means through one of the best business accelerators across Egypt.

