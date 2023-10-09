Bahrain’s Labour Fund (Tamkeen) will support Bahraini startups and small, and medium enterprises (SMEs) wishing to take part in Gitex Global Exhibition taking place from October 16 to 20 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In partnership with the Bahrain Economic Development Board, Export Bahrain, and ila Bank, Tamkeen will sponsor Bahrain's pavilion at Gitex Global 2023, along with the participation of 30 small to medium-sized Bahraini tech enterprises within the pavilion.

Additionally, Tamkeen will support the participation of promising tech startups in the Expand North Star exhibition. Scheduled to be held from October 15 to 18 in Dubai Harbour in conjunction with Gitex Global, it is one of the largest global events for startups and hosted by the Dubai Chamber for the Digital Economy.

265 Bahraini enterprises

Tamkeen Chief Executive Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez said: "Over the past eight years, Tamkeen has facilitated the participation of 265 Bahraini enterprises in Gitex Global, and we are delighted to continue this support. The presence of our local enterprises at this exhibition reinforces Bahrain's position as a leading technology and innovation hub in the GCC and offers them opportunities to engage with international industry players, exchange knowledge and build partnerships.

“It allows them to stay abreast of the latest technological advancements, while showcasing their innovative products and services to a global audience.”

She added: "The information and communications technology sector is a vital pillar of our economy, contributing significantly to the GDP at 6.8% in 2022. In line with the kingdom's digital economy strategy, we have launched an array of initiatives and programmes to bolster tech businesses, nurture entrepreneurs, and drive digital transformation. Our aim is to foster innovation, create high-quality job opportunities, and elevate the kingdom's global standing."

Startup PLAYBOOK

In previous editions of Gitex, Bahraini entrepreneurs have achieved remarkable successes, particularly in competitions held alongside the exhibition. Notably, Bahraini startup PLAYBOOK secured the top spot in the Supernova Challenge last year within the women's category.

PLAYBOOK is a digital platform designed to empower women in leadership roles by offering a diverse digital academy led by influential and inspirational women.

In previous years, numerous Bahraini institutions had forged fruitful agreements and partnerships that contributed to their growth on both local and regional fronts.

