As part of a year long strategic partnership, Alizz Islamic Bank is joining hands with Al Jabr MENA to help nurture SMEs by equipping them with knowledge that will enable them to strategically expand and grow.

A momentous Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was formally signed at the Alizz Islamic Bank Head Office in Wilayat Bawshar, where Mr. Asaad Al Kharusi, Chief Operating Officer of Alizz Islamic Bank, and Mr. Mohammed Al Wahaibi Chief Executive Officer of Al Jabr MENA, solidified this partnership. Esteemed representatives from both organizations were present to witness this significant occasion, which underpins a united pursuit of common objectives to enhance the growth of SMEs.

The objective of the partnership is to enhance the knowledge of small and medium enterprises and develop their skills to enable them to grow, raise their competitive capabilities through innovative programs with the aim of developing both individuals and society, diversifying their sources of income and raising their contribution to the GDP.

Speaking on the signing ceremony Mr. Asaad Al Kharusi, Chief Operating Officer of Alizz Islamic Bank said “This partnership reflects Alizz Islamic Bank’s commitment to supporting SMEs and enhancing their sustainability and contributions to the national economy. Educating SMEs and preparing them appropriately will contribute to creating more business opportunities for them and as a result, they will have greater opportunities to compete and benefit from wider business opportunities. Our aim is to encourage innovation in these entities by working alongside them to achieve this goal.”

Mr. Mohammed Al Wahaibi Chief Executive Officer of Al Jabr MENA, said “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Alizz Islamic Bank, a new step forward for both organizations towards building a better support system for SMEs. We are committed to creating a robust ecosystem that promotes knowledge sharing, and value added services. By leveraging our combined strengths, we aim to provide unparalleled opportunities for the SMEs in Oman. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our commitment to contributing to the development of a vibrant and sustainable future.”

Alizz Islamic Bank provides SME banking solutions that help local entrepreneurs and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) achieve their business goals through an array of innovative Shari’a-compliant solutions. As a local bank it believes in the importance of building the economy from the bottom up and SMEs play a significant role in shaping the future of Oman. The banks team of SME banking experts have developed a comprehensive suite of Shari’a compliant products & services that are designed to cater to the needs of every SME and SMEs are provided with a state of the art internet banking platform that enables them to conduct their various business transactions from the comfort of their offices.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).