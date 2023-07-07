Egypt - Basil Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), affirmed the agency’s interest in the state’s directions and providing various aspects of support to the small projects sector, in a way that contributes to improving the quality of local products and raising their competitive capabilities.

This came during the graduation ceremony of the first three batches of the training programme “A Step Towards Export”, which is being implemented by MSMEDA in partnership with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation and the Foreign Trade Training Center, in order to train and qualify 600 owners of medium and small projects wishing to export their products to foreign markets.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Ahmed Samir, Minister of Trade and Industry; Hani Sonbol, CEO of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation; Amr Hazzaa, the Trade Minister Advisor for Funding Affairs and Developmental Projects: and Mary Kamel, Executive Director of the Foreign Trade Training Center.

Rahmi said that the programme is a result of activating cooperation mechanisms with the International Islamic Corporation for Trade Finance and the Foreign Trade Training Center. It enhances the capabilities of competitive and export projects.

The CEO of the Enterprise Development Agency explained that the development of Egyptian exports and accessing them to economically profitable rates requires coordination between all development partners, unification of visions, concerted efforts, and continuous work to contribute effectively to achieving these ambitious national goals.

He pointed out that MSMEDA, in cooperation with the Foreign Trade Training Center, organized, starting from January, 3 training courses for 70 trainees from project owners and workers in the field of export in various Egyptian agencies and companies concerned with the agricultural and industrial sectors.

