Bahrain - Tamkeen has opened applications for its Young Entrepreneur (Mashroo3i 2.0) programme.The aim of the programme is to empower Bahraini youth to pursue entrepreneurship and turn their ideas and concepts into real businesses.

Young Entrepreneur (Mashroo3i 2.0) has been specially curated for Bahrainis aged between 16 and 30 who have a viable business idea, passion for innovation and are looking to kick-start their entrepreneurial journey.

During the programme, participants will undergo intensive training that will focus on building fundamental entrepreneurial skills which will help them to gain the knowledge required to become entrepreneurs.

It will build skills such as ideation, concept validation, prototype planning and development, financial planning and forecasting, developing go-to market strategies, and pitch development.

Participants will also have access to mentorship opportunities with experts that will help them validate their ideas and de-risk their entry to the labour market and accelerate their growth.

The programme will run for six weeks and comprise two phases.

In phase one, they will participate in a comprehensive bootcamp focused on refining and validating their business ideas, and the second phase will be an intensive Startup Advisory Programme that will equip startups with the skills and connections needed to accelerate their launch and develop their minimum viable product.

The top 10 participants / teams will pitch their business ideas to potential investors following the advisory programme and the best will receive a grant from Tamkeen to launch their business while others will gain access to relevant support through other programmes.

Tamkeen is committed to supporting entrepreneurship and the startup ecosystem in Bahrain as it is a key driver of innovation, growth and development in economies.

Young Entrepreneur (Mashroo3i 2.0) was previously known as Mashroo3i which was launched in 2012 and has already had six successful editions.Applications are open to both individuals and teams until October 15, 2022.

Those interested in joining can fill out the form at https://www.tamkeen.bh/programs/young-entrepreneur-2/

