UAE group Barq EV, a specialist in the field of smart mobility and logistics solutions, has announced the official launch of its operations in the UAE.

The startup is scheduled to provide its customers with an integrated package of products and services that contribute to enhancing the last-mile delivery experience.

This initiative comes in line with the UAE's efforts to support the growth of the logistics, transport, and e-commerce sectors in the country.

Speaking at the launch ceremony held in Abu Dhabi, Barq EV officials said it aimed to address the delivery challenges of several industries such as e-commerce, logistics, and transportation of medical supplies through its environmentally friendly electric vehicles.

"The launch of "Barq" and its advanced technology in the field of mobility represents a major initiative and an important milestone in our plans for the company. We aim to be at the forefront of the environmentally friendly mobility sectors in the region, where mobility is a major part of the company's strategy, and an essential factor to enhance the green footprint within urban developments," remarked Ahmed Suhail Faris Al Mazroui, the company's co-founder.

"Due to its advanced infrastructure, the UAE has been and continues to be an incubator for innovation and a leader in harnessing all that is promising to maintain its role in the field of sustainable mobility and improve the health and safety of all members of society," stated Al Mazroui.

"We look forward to launch and deploy our distinguished products, adding them to the set of pioneering and innovative initiatives launched and supported by the UAE across all areas," he added.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Abu Sheikh, the co-founder and CEO, said: "The UAE continues its efforts to tackle environmental challenges and improve the quality of life of people around the world, which is evident today in its success in significantly reducing emissions related to the transport sector through pioneering plans and initiatives that cover all related areas."

"The launch of the company represents an important step for our projects within the field of environmentally friendly electric vehicles," noted Abu Sheikh.

"We at Barq are proud to harness our expertise and efforts to contribute to supporting the transformation within the transport sector in the country", he said, adding that diversifying the transportation modes in the country will support its efforts to advance sustainable development as well as limit adverse effects from climate change.-TradeArabia News Service

