Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), a subsidiary of the UAE’s First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), has launched its payment gateway under the name Access by FABMISR as part of the bank’s strategy to back the state’s plan to achieve digital transformation and financial inclusion.

The platform aims at simplifying the transactions of businesses, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and social e-commerce merchants, to accept, manage, and track their online payments easily and securely, according to a press release.

Access by FABMISR will offer website tools, solutions, and payment link services to enable merchants to create online stores in an easy and professional manner.

Head of E-channels and E-payment Acceptance at FABMISR, Shmais Fakhry, said: “At FABMISR, we are keen to provide all segments of the society, with the latest services and solutions to meet their business needs.”

Fakhry noted that the new gateway will “support businesses and projects of all sizes, by helping them enhance their competitiveness and ensure achieving their sustainable growth by leveraging the digital economy, which will further drive Egypt’s economy.”

Meanwhile, Mariam El-Samny, Head of Consumer Banking at FABMISR, said: “As the most secure bank in the region, FABMISR offers various solutions that suit different business needs, backed by best-in-class security standards, wherein, the gateway features 3D protection for all financial transactions. This comes as part of our firm commitment to support the state’s efforts in achieving digital transformation and financial inclusion in Egypt.”

The lender which operates in Egypt registered a 129% annual growth in net profit to EGP4.50 billion in 2022.

In November 2022, FABMISR completed the integration of Bank Audi Egypt with the successful migration of all banking relationships and services under the FABMISR umbrella.

