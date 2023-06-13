Basil Rahmi, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA), has met with Elena Panova, the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Egypt, to discuss prospective areas of cooperation between Egypt and the UN Agency in supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the United Nations Framework for Cooperation for Sustainable Development for Egypt 2023-2027, which confirms the important role of the micro, small and medium enterprises sector in reaching an economy based on inclusiveness, competitiveness, pluralism and sustainable environmental knowledge in Egypt.

Rahmi stressed the importance of cooperation with the United Nations and its specialized development agencies, especially in light of the agency’s strategic directions that focus, during the next stage, on several axes, the most important of which is supporting the medium, small and micro-enterprise sector, supporting youth and providing various services that qualify them for entrepreneurship, to In addition to activating the Enterprise Development Law 152/2020, contributing to the transfer of informal projects to the formal economy, achieving financial inclusion, in addition to raising the export capabilities of medium, small and micro companies, as well as contributing to the transition to the green economy and digital transformation.

Panova praised the extended and reliable partnership between the United Nations and the MSMEDA, and congratulated the agency on the ambitious program it launched, which aims to diversify and expand its services to support medium, small and micro enterprises in Egypt.

In this context, Panova said: “The United Nations is looking forward to strengthening its cooperation with the MSMEDA in terms of supporting the medium, small and micro-enterprise sector, and increasing the agency’s contribution to achieving comprehensive development, green economic development, and the various development programs in which it participates to serve the economy and society.”

