Riyadh -- The Small and Medium Enterprise Bank signed 15 cooperation agreements with international partners and financing institutions, including commercial banks, financing companies and financial technology companies, with the aim of increasing financing provided to the small and medium enterprises sector, by enhancing the contributions of financial institutions to provide financing solutions for the sector.

The list of banks that signed with the Small and Medium Enterprise Bank, within the joint financing program, included Riyad Bank, Saudi National Bank, Bank Albilad, Arab National Bank, Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Bank AlJazira.

The agreements also included a framework cooperation agreement with Bpifrance, the French Public Investment Bank, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), and the Industrial Bank of Korea.