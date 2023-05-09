UAE-based distributed solar company SirajPower announced on Tuesday the successful completion of the solar rooftop project at Al Tajir Glass Industries' manufacturing facility in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area.

The 2.9-megawatt peak (MWp) solar plant, fully financed and operated by SirajPower, is expected to generate an impressive 4.6-gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy annually, the solar company said in a press statement.

The solar will offset over 2,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, the statement added.

At the end of 2022, Dubai’s rooftop photovoltaic (PV) solar capacity under the Shams Dubai programme reached a cumulative capacity of 500 MW.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)