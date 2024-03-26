UAE-headquartered decentralised energy company Positive Zero announced on Tuesday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia-based Tamimi Energy to develop and deliver solar power projects across the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed between SirajPower, Positive Zero’s distributed power generation subsidiary, and Energy Equipment Rental Company (ENERCO), Tamimi’s power solutions subsidiary, a press statement by Positive Zero said.

SirajPower and ENERCO will work together to bid, finance and deploy commercial and industrial solar power solutions across Saudi Arabia.

The partnership follows Positive Zero’s recent announcement of a landmark investment of up to $400 million from BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with over $9.4 trillion in assets. SirajPower’s distributed solar energy portfolio stands at 200 MWp.

The statement noted that the Kingdom approved new regulations over the past 18 months to enable the construction and provision of distributed solar energy solutions, which will increase their contribution to overall goal of installing 40 GW of solar PV capacity under Vision 2030.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

