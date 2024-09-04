Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) announced on Wednesday that it has inaugurated four projects aimed at strengthening the water and power infrastructure in the Northern Emirates.

The projects comprise three substations and a water pumping station built a total cost of 422 million UAE dirhams ($115 million), the utility company said in a press statement.

In Ajman, a new 132/11kV main substation was built to replace the old Al Hamidiya station at cost of AED137 million while a greenfield 33/11kV substation was built at the government-sponsored local community residential area of Mohamed Bin Zayed at a cost of AED61million.

In Fujairah, the Al-Nujaymat Main Station was upgraded at a cost of AED 122 million

In Ras Al Khaimah, the Al Ghail Pumping Station was built at a cost of AED122 million. The station forms part of Al Ghail Distribution Centre, which handles potable water distribution for Idhn, Al Ghail, Shoukah, Kadra, Masfout, Muzairaa in the central region, as well as Dhaid, Malihah, Al Madam, and Hamda in Sharjah.

EtihadWE said the Al Hamidiya and Al-Nujaymat substations support approximately 15,000 residential and commercial connections, while Mohamed Bin Zayed Substation provides power to 2,500 residential and commercial units.

"The inauguration of these facilities marks a significant milestone in our strategic journey," stated Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO of EtihadWE.

"By enhancing our infrastructure, we are not only supporting the growth and needs of businesses and residents in the Northern Emirates but also actively contributing to the UAE's sustainability goals and its vision for economic diversification."

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

