UAE-based decentralised renewable energy company Ryse Energy announced on Wednesday that it acquired US micro wind turbine manufacturer Primus Wind Power.

The Masdar City-headquartered company said in a statement that the strategic acquisition “solidifies Ryse Energy’s position as the most diverse small wind turbine technology player globally, opens doors to new North American opportunities and fast-tracks American manufactured Ryse Energy wind turbines.”

Primus Wind Power’s AIR turbines has a global installed base of more than 180,000 units across marine, telecoms, military, residential applications.

"The acquisition of Primus Wind Power and the AIR turbines is a significant milestone for us. We are driven by client demand, and we are seeing the need for micro turbines across the globe in a variety of applications from oil & gas, telecoms, security, to marine operations and road and transport," said Alistair Munro, CEO & Founder of Ryse Energy.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)