Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has received two bids for its Request for Proposals (RFP) tender seeking consultancy services to establish and operate a Project Management Office (PMO) and manage the implementation of its transformation plan.

The two accepted bids and their values are as follows:

Oliver Wyman: 1,842,500 Bahraini dinars ($4.9 million) Boston Consulting Group BHD2,124,000 ($5.6 million) accepted with condition.

The PMO, according to the tender notice, will play a crucial role in enhancing project management practices, ensuring efficient delivery of EWA’s strategic initiatives, maximising the value of investments and in driving EWA’s transformation.

