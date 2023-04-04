Tanzania’s Dar Es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (DAWASA) awarded Dubai-based water management company Metito the contract to design, build and operate (DBO) a new wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Dar es Salaam region.

The Mbezi wastewater treatment plant, located in the Mbezi Beach area, in the Kinondoni District of Dar Es Salaam, will have a capacity of 6,000 cubic metres per day, Metito said in a press statement.

The scope of work involves three years of operation and maintenance for the wastewater treatment plant with the full participation of DAWASA staff in all operational sections of the treatment plant.

The statement said Metito will utilise conventional activated sludge technology and implement anaerobic digestors to produce biogas which will used by Combined Heat and Power (CHP) generation system to reduce electric power consumption by almost 40 percent at ultimate plant capacity.

The company will also use the sludge anaerobic digestion process in the first treatment phase to ensure the sludge is stabilised and the quality of the sludge is maintained.

The plant will be designed in almost half of the allocated area, optimising land usage and maximizing savings.

Karim Madwar, Metito Africa Managing Director said, “We are proud to be working with Dar Es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority on this project and are looking forward to making this a benchmark to similar projects in the region.”

"Access to water and sanitation in Tanzania can transform the economic outlook in Dar es Salaam and propel its social development and sustainable growth, added Kiula Kingu, Acting CEO for Dar Es Salaam Water Supply and Sanitation Authority.

The project is being financed by the Tanzanian Government and the World Bank. The project award agreement was signed on the 22 March, and construction is expected to commence in April 2023, with the commissioning date set for October 2024.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)