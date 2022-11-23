SHARJAH: Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed 80 percent of the water pipeline project from Al Zubair desalinated water pumping station to Al Shanouf Suburb, using eco-friendly materials that maintain water quality.

Faisal Al Serkal, Director of the Water Department at SEWA, indicated that the project’s total cost amounts to about AED15.5 million. The pipeline’s l length is more than 6 km and has a diameter of 800 mm.



He added that the authority raised the efficiency of Al Zubair station from 13.2 million gallons to 25 million gallons per day to meet the increasing demand for water in the new areas.



He stressed that the authority continues to further enhance water distribution networks in all regions of Sharjah as part of its strategy, which aims to sustainably develop water projects.