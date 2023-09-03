International Water Distribution Company (Tawzea), jointly owned by Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company (Amiantit) and Saudi Industrial Services Company (SISCO), won a 34.5 million Saudi riyals ($9.20 million) project by the state-run National Water Company (NWC).

Tawzea will operate and maintain wastewater treatment plants in Dammam and AlKhobar, Amiantit and SISCO, listed on the Saudi stock exchange, said in separate statements.

The contract duration is 18 months.

The companies said more details on the contract will be disclosed in due course.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

