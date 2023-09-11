Red Sea Global (RSG) has entered into a 25-year concession agreement with France’s EDF and UAE’s Masdar on a multi-utilities infrastructure facility to service the Amaala megaproject borrowing from a successful template established for is flagship The Red Sea project.

In November 2020, RSG had awarded a design, build, operate and transfer contract for The Red Sea Project’s utilities infrastructure to a consortium led by ACWA Power.

The project relies entirely on renewable energy for power generation, water production, wastewater treatment and district cooling.

The Amaala facility will consist of an optimised off-grid renewable energy system, which will generate energy from PV technology, and a battery energy storage solution that enables 24/7 power, plus a desalination plant and wastewater treatment plant, both powered by renewables, RSG, EDF and Masdar said in a joint statement on Monday.

Amaala’s renewable supply system will have the capacity to generate up to 410,000 MWh per annum, which will be enough to power 10,000 households for an entire year. The system includes a 700 MWh battery storage facility to power Amaala by renewables, day and night.

There will also be a water desalination plant that uses reverse osmosis technology and has a capacity of 37 million litres of water per day.

The contract was procured in an independent public-private partnership (PPP) model, and involves financing, engineering, development, construction, operation, maintenance and transfer of a multi-utilities infrastructure facility.

In February 2022, the consortium comprising ACWA Power, SPIC Huanghe Hydropower Development Company and Saudi Tabreed Cooling Company achieved financial close for the $1.3 billion senior debt facilities for the Red Sea multi-utilities project.

Read more: Saudi Red Sea Global names ILF to oversee implementation of multi-utility project

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.